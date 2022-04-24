Home page World

Of: Sarah Neumeyer

A woman died in an earthquake in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Several people are injured.

Sarajevo – An earthquake shook Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday evening (04/22/2022). A woman was killed and several people were injured by the earthquake.

According to USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and was felt throughout the Balkans. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) in Potsdam gave the strength of the quake, which occurred around 11:07 p.m., as 5.6. The epicenter was therefore southeast of the city of Mostar in the south of the country. The earthquake was also felt in Belgrade, Zagreb and Skopje, reports AFP.

Firefighters clean a street in Mostar. A strong earthquake shook Bosnia on Friday. © Denis Kapetanovic/Imago

Strong earthquake in Bosnia-Herzegovina: Rock fell on house

A rock fell on a house in the town of Stolac near Mostar, local media reported. A 28-year-old resident died in hospital from her injuries. Authorities also reported property damage such as cracks and collapsed walls in Stolac, Ljubinje and Mostar.

The Balkan Peninsula shows high seismic activity. End In December 2020, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed seven people in Croatia, hundreds of buildings were destroyed. In March 2020, the Croatian capital Zagreb was hit by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake, causing extensive damage. In November 2019, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed more than 50 people in Albania. (sne with dpa and AFP)