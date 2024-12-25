A Elderly woman has died in her home fire in Ourense, reports 112.

The fire occurred this Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. in a home located on the fourth floor of a building in Bierzo Street.

A neighbor, who alerted emergencies, explained that the house was on fire and that They were trying to open the door of the same without success.

The firefighters put out the firewhich charred the interior of the apartment, and health professionals could only confirm the death of the only occupant of the property.