Saturday, June 24, 2023, 9:39 p.m.



A 40-year-old person has died and seven have been slightly intoxicated – four residents and three workers – this Saturday afternoon due to a fire at the San Francisco de Asís residence in Torrelodones (Madrid), as reported by the 112 Emergency Service. Community of Madrid to Europa Press.

The fire occurred shortly before 7:35 p.m. this Saturday, when 112 received the first call reporting the fire at the residence, located on Jazmines street in the Madrid municipality.

The firefighters of the Community of Madrid have moved to the place of the fire to proceed with its extinction. The intoxicated people are being treated by the medical services of Summa 112.