An 89-year-old woman died this Monday in Tombrio de Abajo, in León, after a strong explosion in the house where he lived. The causes of the explosion are still being investigated.

The Emergency Service has reported that it has received an alert of an explosion that occurred in a house on the Vega highway. Witnesses have indicated that an explosion was heard and part of the house has been seriously damagedwhile they have warned that the affected house was inhabited.

112 has notified the incident to the Civil Guard, the Local Police and the Fire Brigade. To the place too The Health Emergency Service has been moved, which has preventively sent a basic life support ambulance.

Furthermore, it has been notified the electricity and gas companies to cut off the supply. Finally, the Civil Guard contacted 112 to report that they had located a deceased woman in the home.