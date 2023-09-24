A woman in her 30s died early this Sunday in the district of Villaverde from several stab wounds to the neck and chest, as reported by Emergencies Madrid. Agents of the National and Local Police found the victim in cardiorespiratory arrest on the landing of the stairs, in a residential building on Doña Francisquita Street, around four in the morning and began resuscitation work until arrival of the Samur.

The health workers found that the woman had wounds in the upper part of the chest and neck and began advanced resuscitation maneuvers, but after 30 minutes they were unable to recover the victim’s pulse and confirmed her death, a spokesperson said. Madrid Emergency Department. At the moment the causes of what happened are being investigated and it is unknown if it is a case of gender violence.

