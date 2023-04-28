Friday, April 28, 2023, 3:52 p.m.



Updated 7:35 p.m.

A 79-year-old woman has died at the General Hospital of Valencia as a result of the injuries she suffered in an accident that occurred inside a bus belonging to the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) when it was driving over the Aragón bridge.

After stopping the public transport driver, the victim fell to the ground and suffered a severe blow to the head, according to the report made by the Local Police. The events occurred around six in the afternoon last Tuesday. The victim was standing when the line 92 bus was circulating over the Aragón bridge, and the EMT driver was forced to step on the brake “due to traffic circumstances,” according to municipal sources.

The victim, a retired teacher who taught Language at the Escolapias school, suffered a severe head injury with a stroke and a cardiorespiratory arrest, for which she was urgently transferred by ambulance to the General Hospital of Valencia, where she died despite the medical efforts.

The funeral was held this Friday in the church of the municipal funeral home of Valencia. In addition to her family and friends, a large number of former students and teachers from the center have come to the General Cemetery this Friday to say their last goodbyes to the deceased teacher: DC

The EMT works council regrets the tragic accident and conveys its condolences, as does the bus driver, to the teacher’s relatives. According to the same sources, “no exceptional situation occurred, apparently, that affected any other passenger on the bus.”

A team of reports from the Traffic Unit of the Local Police has taken charge of the investigations to determine the causes of the accident. The bus driver has been in shock since he received the tragic news.