The National Police investigate the death of a woman after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Teatinos, in the capital of Malaga. The agents have arrested the man with whom she was in the house until it is clear if she could have had any involvement in the event.

The events occurred at 6:40 a.m. on this Saturday, April 22. Both 112 and the police received calls from neighbors alerting them to noise coming from an apartment on Juan de Robles street, very close to the City of Justice. Apparently, one of the informants indicated that an argument was taking place.

Several National and Local Police patrols went to the scene and found the outcome. A woman had fallen from a small balcony of a house located on the sixth floor, from about 20 meters high. The toilets could not do anything for her life.

The floor from which he fell is the home of a 46-year-old man from Eastern Europe. When the agents went up, he was in the house, so he was arrested due to the possibility that he could have had a direct or indirect participation in the woman’s fall.

The police officers carried out several checks to identify the victim, who was a 42-year-old South American. Although initially it was investigated whether they were a couple, the police investigations have ruled out this point. It seems that the woman had been in Spain for a short time.

Everything indicates that the victim would have met with the man, who was partying at the house. In the visual inspection, the police found bills on a table and traces of drugs. It has not been revealed if they previously knew each other or had friends in common.

The woman felt in danger



The main hypothesis that the investigators handle is that during the early morning there was a discussion and that the woman felt in danger. In fact, she even contacted a friend of hers to tell her that she was afraid. What remains to be clarified, according to the sources consulted, is whether that fear caused him to accidentally fall from the balcony or if the man had a direct participation in the events.

Since early this morning, specialists from the Scientific Police Brigade have been trying to take fingerprints from the small balcony from which the woman fell in case they find any element in it that allows them to reconstruct what happened. The investigation, which the Homicide Group has taken over, is open.