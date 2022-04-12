A woman died this morning after being run overon the South Valley Colonymayor Iztapalapain Mexico City.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m.on Axis 3 Oriente Avenida Harneses, at the height of the Metrobus Pueblo Los Reyes.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, among 35 and 40 yearstried to cross the road by a pedestrian crossing.

However, she was hit by a car, whose driver ignored a traffic light in red and fled.

The woman was projected and was lying about 10 meters away.

Emergency services arrived at the scene

paramedics from the Mexico City They went to the site, but only confirmed that he had died.

Preventive uniforms from the Farms Sector guarded the site, while the expert reports were carried out.

Around 7:30 a.m., the corpse was transferred to amphitheater without being identified.