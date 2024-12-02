A woman died after being run over at around 12:30 p.m. this Monday by a quad bike when she was in Playa del Inglés, in the south of Gran Canaria, according to the Emergency and Security Coordinating Center (Cecoes) 112.

It was a call that alerted that a person needed assistance after being run over on the beach and that the Beach Rescue Service personnel were giving them the first attention.

However, once the Canary Emergency Service (SUC) arrived at the scene, The health workers could only confirm the death of the woman.

For their part, agents from the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Local Police were in charge of preparing the corresponding report.