The National Police is investigating the aggressor, an 84-year-old male, and the existence of possible previous complaints National Police / EP EP Madrid Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 08:50



An 81-year-old woman has died after being attacked by an 84-year-old man who hit her with a hammer on the head in the district of Moratalaz, according to police sources informed Europa Press.

The attack occurred this Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., when SUMMA 112 received the notice, moving to the address located at 1 Montpellier street.

Upon arrival, the paramedics treated and stabilized the woman with severe head trauma. She was intubated and transferred in serious condition to Hospital Doce de Octubre.

For its part, the National Police is investigating this attack and the existence of possible previous complaints.