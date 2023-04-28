This Thursday, April 27, an elderly woman lost her life in a hospital after being seriously injured after the collapse of a canvas at an event politician of the PRI candidate for the government of the State of Mexico, Alejandra del Moral Vela.

According to the Va por el Estado de México coalition, the infrastructure collapsed due to adverse weather conditions, especially strong winds and rain, which occurred in the municipality of Tecámac during the citizen meeting.

In a statement, the candidate’s team deeply regretted the death of the woman and confirmed that another 30 people were injured with severe blows. They also assured that Del Moral Vela has given instructions to provide all the necessary support to the relatives and relatives of the victim.

The strong winds caused the collapse of the canvas around 4:30 in the afternoon, affecting dozens of people who were trying to get out crouching and protect themselves from the fall. Although 16 people suffered serious blows, María Caballero Otero was the only fatality.

Tecámac Civil Protection paramedics went to the scene of the incident to attend to men and women who had multiple blows to the head, shoulders and neck, as well as breathing difficulties.