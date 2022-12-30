A taxi hit a motorcycle where a woman was traveling as a companion, who died after being hit in the Colonia Federal Area Central de AbastoIztapalapa mayor’s office of Mexico City.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Eje 5 Sur Marcelino Buendía and Baratillo, in said demarcation.

Likewise, it was reported that the driver of the motorcycle was injured, for which he was transferred to a hospital to receive the necessary medical attention.

According to testimonies, the mishap occurred because one of the drivers ran a red lightwhich caused them to collide.

Those who circulated on board the motorcycle were shot and fell in the vehicular access to a commercial plaza in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

Paramedics from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City arrived at the scene, who confirmed the death of the woman and transferred the motorcyclist to the Rubén Leñero Hospital.

Until now, the authorities in the capital have not reported whether anyone has been detained for these events.

In Mexico, around 44 people die on the streets every day as a result of a traffic accident. Motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are the ones who die the most from these road events, representing 65% of the 16 thousand annual deaths for this reason.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the world every 23 seconds a person dies from a traffic accident and each year approximately 1.3 million lives are lost due to this type of event.