A 20-year-old girl died this Thursday in the Raval neighborhood of Barcelona after a palm tree fell on her. Shortly before 4:00 p.m. this Thursday, the upper part of a palm tree planted in Emili Vendrell square with Joaquim Costa street has fractured -for reasons that are unknown- falling into the void from several meters high and hitting the young woman. , 20 years old, who was on the sidewalk. The blow was fatal and the woman died almost instantly, according to sources of the investigation. The tree has also hit a municipal cleaning service vehicle.

Various members of the Barcelona Urban Guard and the Catalan capital’s fire brigade have traveled to the scene of the events, trying to expedite the rescue efforts of the victim. The head of the Barcelona Fire Department, Joan Carles Cejalvo, has reported that the emergency team has moved three units to the scene and they have arrived five minutes after the incident: “Our health service was the first to evaluate the victim and upon arrival they detected that the impact was incompatible with life.

From that moment on, the Urban Police and the Fire Department have cordoned off the area to wait for the judicial procession, prevent further accidents and carry out a study of the tree. The autonomous police officers have opened an investigation to clarify the facts. The City Council’s parks and gardens services will also provide documentation for this investigation. The second deputy mayor -acting as accidental mayoress- Maria Eugenia Gay, went to the scene of the incident and offered her condolences to the victim’s relatives. “We have initiated an investigation to determine the causes of this event. Tomorrow we have called a meeting to clarify the facts, ”she warned.

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, has given “condolences to the family and friends” of the 20-year-old woman throught social media, where he also thanked “the actions of the emergency services that have traveled to the place where this tragic accident happened.” For its part, the City Council has summoned Parcs i Jardins on Friday at 9 am to address the case.

It is not the first time that the fall of a palm tree ends the life of a person in Barcelona. At the end of August 2020, a 41-year-old man died when one of these trees fell on his head in the Ciutadella park in the Catalan capital. That day the tree broke and collapsed on the victim who was sitting on a bench. The fall of the tree caused various bruises in the companion of the deceased who was taken to the hospital. Then the park was closed and they analyzed all the palm trees without locating anything that would presage the fatal accident.

