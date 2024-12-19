A woman has died after an explosion in a home in El Masnou (Barcelona) this Wednesday afternoon, according to Bombers de la Generalitat in a statement.

At the time of the explosion, the woman was in the house with another person, who was unharmed; At 6:13 p.m., after receiving the warning, 8 fire brigades moved to the scene.

Firefighters have verified that the explosion, whose causes have yet to be determined, It has not caused fire or structural damagealthough it has affected the façade of the house.

The Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) has activated 3 ground units, while the Local Police of El Masnou has activated 2 patrols.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, who have mobilized 6 patrolshave taken charge of the investigation and the pertinent judicial tasks.