Ukrainian militants shelled the area of ​​the central market in Shebekino in the Belgorod region from Grad multiple rocket launchers. This was announced on July 16 by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Unfortunately, one person died – a woman was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk at the time of the shelling. Injuries received from shrapnel are incompatible with life. I understand that it is impossible to comfort loved ones, but I wanted to offer condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Gladkov specified that the facade of the trade pavilion and two cars were damaged by shelling. Details are being finalized and emergency services are on the scene.

The day before, an air defense system worked over Belgorod, two air targets were shot down on approach to the city.

On the night of July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Shebekino also from the Grad multiple launch rocket system. Then Gladkov reported that one of the shells hit the territory of the central market, after which the vegetable base and the car caught fire.

After a night attack in the city, restoration work and the return of residents from temporary accommodation centers were suspended for two days.

The strikes on the Russian border regions were Kyiv’s reaction to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.