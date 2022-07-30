A resident of the village of Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye region died as a result of an artillery shelling carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated on July 30 in the message of the Telegram channel of the military-civilian administration of Energodar.

The shelling took place on 29 July. The fire was fired at the village of Shirokoye, Vasilyevsky district.

“As a result of the shelling, a woman born in 1946 was killed, and the residential infrastructure of the settlement was also damaged. This fact once again confirms that the goal of the Kyiv regime is the destruction of the civilian population,” the local authorities noted.

The day before, it was reported that 269 civilians, including 16 children, were killed in the 163 days of escalation of aggression by the armed forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). During the same time, 6842 cases of firing by Ukrainian militants were recorded, of which 6511 were using heavy weapons.

On June 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the inhabitants of the Donbass republics had been subjected to genocide by the Kyiv regime and neo-Nazis for eight years, so Moscow’s decision to conduct a special operation was necessary.

Prior to that, on April 12, he called what is happening in Ukraine a tragedy, but Russia had no choice.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a corresponding decree.

Since 2014, Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

