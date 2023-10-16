The Fujairah Court is considering a case filed by a man, demanding that his divorced wife compensate him with three million dirhams, as a result of the material, moral and psychological damages he suffered after she hid his son from him since his birth 17 years ago, and informed him after the divorce was finalized and she traveled to her home country that she had aborted the pregnancy and did not give birth to the child. Alive, and that he did not know that his son was alive, until his divorced wife filed a lawsuit against him to prove the son’s lineage to him.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit papers that he was the defendant’s husband, and they were divorced. While proving the divorce before the Fujairah Sharia Court, the defendant admitted that she was pregnant, then traveled to her homeland, and when he contacted her to ask her about the pregnancy, she answered him that she had aborted her pregnancy, and after that communication was cut off. Between them.

He added that after 17 years, he was surprised when his ex-wife filed a lawsuit against him in the Fujairah Sharia Court, demanding proof of the child’s parentage. The court ruled to reject the lawsuit for lack of validity and proof, but she was not satisfied and appealed the ruling. The Fujairah Court of Appeal issued a preliminary ruling to submit the plaintiff, his son, and the defendant to a forensic doctor to examine their DNA.

He continued that the forensic medicine proved, through its report after taking samples, the son’s lineage to him, and the Sharia Court of Appeal issued a final ruling, the operative part of which was to cancel the appealed ruling and rule again to prove the son’s lineage to his father. Thus, the defendant harmed him when she hid his son and deprived him of him, and she deliberately Informing him that she had aborted the pregnancy and did not give birth to him alive after their divorce, and traveling to her home country, deprived him of him during that period. In accordance with the text of Article 282, the plaintiff demanded that his ex-wife be obligated to compensate him for the damage in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law, which stipulates that every harm to others requires the perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to insure the damage. This means that every act that causes harm to another requires compensation.