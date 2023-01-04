The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the former FC Barcelona player Dani Alves after receiving a complaint from a woman who accused him of sexual assault last Friday at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The victim had already contacted the Catalan police before formalizing the accusation, according to police sources detailed to EL PAÍS this Wednesday, and the Mossos have begun the investigation once the complaint has been filed. The woman accuses the athlete of groping his underwear, as he advanced Abc.

The agents took a statement from the alleged victim early Saturday morning, after those responsible for the nightclub alerted the Catalan police to the event. The room activated the protocol that nightlife venues maintain with the Barcelona City Council to manage cases of sexual assault.

The Catalan police will process the complaint to the courts so that they open a judicial procedure that could end in a summons to Alves.

The athlete’s environment defends that he was in the premises “for a short time” and that “nothing happened.” The player was on vacation in the Catalan capital after playing in the World Cup in Qatar, his third with the Brazilian team. He is currently in Mexico, where he will play the local league with the Pumas team. The Barcelona court investigating the case could summon the player electronically if he deems it appropriate.

The emergencies of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​one of the reference centers in the treatment of sexual violence, treated 51% more sexual assaults between January and October 2022 compared to last year. 17% of the attacks on women were committed in nightlife venues, the second most frequent place after the victims’ homes (44%).

Contact routes to report sexual assaults

To report cases of sexist violence by telephone, you can call 900 900 120, a free and confidential 24-hour hotline (there is no record left on your mobile). You can also write to WhatsApp at 601 001 122 to receive information and advice.

Apart from going to the police or courts specializing in gender violence, in Catalonia you can resort to the Serveis d’Intervenció Especialitzada, the information offices of the Catalan Women’s Institute or to the Information and Assistance Services for Women.

