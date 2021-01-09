Cristian Pavón, the Boca Juniors forward who just returned from playing on loan in the United States league, was reported for the crime of sexual abuse with carnal access in the Alta Gracia prosecutor’s office, Córdoba, province where the player is a native, who already ignored the facts before the Justice.

The news came after the complainant, a woman named Gisela Marisol Doyle, give details of the case on social networks.

Accompanied by the complaint and a photo of Pavón, she wrote: “This person does not deserve to be in the club since for his bad acts he will have to answer to justice. Why are they deaf? For a year I have been facing many situations and trying to heal wounds and making Justice act. What happens to the club of whom I am a fan? They should take action … I can’t take so much hypocrisy anymore … I hope and wish you take into account this type of attitude “.

The plaintiff’s post against Cristian Pavón

And I add: “I just want Justice to be fair. Because what this person did to me has no name. A year of suffering, a year to get ahead, a year to strengthen myself. I will not have mercy as you did not have with me “.

The complainant’s attorney is Fernando Mocking, who has been advising her since March 2020 and is the same lawyer who represents Daniela Cortés for the case of gender violence by Sebastián Villa, also a Xeneize player.

According to sources in the case, the case is in the hands of the prosecutor Alejandro Peralta Otonello, who will return to his duties on January 16.

Through a statement, Pavón’s lawyers assured that the footballer he volunteered to declare before returning to Buenos Aires. Before the authorities, he did not know the facts for which he is accused and denounced Marisol Doyle for the crime of extortion.

The discharge of the legal firm that represents Cristian Pavón.

In that direction, the law firm Gramatica-Ferrari-Gramatica, representing the forward, reported: “The complaint against Mr. Pavón is false. For them, Mr. Pavón promptly denounced this situation to the Prosecutor’s Office competent on duty for the alleged commission of the crimes of extortion and false denunciation. In said complaint, Dr. Pavón was summoned as a witness and, in this capacity, he contributed everything he knew about the facts denounced by him “.

The document, which is signed by Gabriel Gramatica Bosch, Débora Ruth Ferrari and Gerard Gramatica Bosch, in another paragraph states: “With regard to the complaint made against him, we can only report that Mr. Pavón appeared spontaneously before the competent Prosecutor’s Office, made himself available to the Prosecutor to collaborate with the investigation and prove his innocence“.

And closes: “Mr. Pavón and his entire family are very calm, trusting that Justice will act and the truth and illegitimate interests behind this false complaint made against him will be demonstrated”.