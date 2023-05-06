The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a lawsuit filed by a woman against her husband and co-wife, in which she demanded the restitution and invalidity of a gift contract, granted by the second defendant to the first defendant, and the court indicated that the donor is still alive, with full capacity, and therefore he is the only one Who could have raised the issue of returning the gift and canceling it.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her husband and his first wife, in which she demanded the ruling to reject and invalidate the gift contract and stop its validity against her, with the consequences of that, delete it from the real estate registry, and oblige the competent authorities to re-register those properties in the name of the second defendant, and oblige The defendants have fees and expenses, noting that the second defendant endowed the first defendant (his first wife) with four properties, and this was with the intention of circumventing the provisions of inheritance and the Personal Status Law, which was unfair to the rights of the plaintiff (his second wife).

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified that the plea by circumventing the provisions of inheritance and the principles of justice in this obituary is rejected, because it is clear from the papers that the second appellant (the donor) had previously filed a lawsuit against the first appellant (the gifted person), demanding the invalidity and annulment of the gift contract. The subject matter of the case, due to the resulting comparison between wives and children, and the Court of Cassation concluded in this regard that “the gift is made by taking possession … and it is considered an impediment to reversing the gift if the gift was from one of the spouses to the other.”

The court indicated that the appellant had registered the gift with the official authorities, and it was decided that the gift of the property would be carried out by transferring its ownership from the name of the donor to the name of the recipient in the real estate registry with the competent registration department, and the transfer of ownership is considered a judgmental seizure of the gift with the permission of the implicit donor, pointing out that the appellant Against him at the time of the gift he was married to the appellant alone, and then there is no place for adhering to the differentiation in the gift between the wives, in addition to the fact that the impediments to withdrawing from the gift take precedence over the reasons for accepting the return of the gift, then the Court of Cassation concluded that the gift is valid and enforceable, and the ruling is after it has become final He was determined regarding the validity and enforceability of the donation made in favor of the first respondent.

The court affirmed that the donor (the second appellant) is still alive and with full capacity, as he is the only one who could have raised the issue of returning the gift and canceling it, because the money is his money, and that money has not yet become an estate, and therefore the appellant has no capacity to claim the return of the gift. And the invalidity of the gift in the presence and life of the owner of the money and its owner, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form, reject it in substance, uphold the appealed ruling, and oblige the appellant to pay fees and expenses.