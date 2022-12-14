A woman filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which she requested that her neighbor (the defendant) be compelled to pay her compensation in the amount of 60 thousand dirhams for the damages she caused to the plaintiff, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses, explaining in her lawsuit that the defendant poured “chlorine” in front of her apartment (the plaintiff) and she used the cleaning officer in the building in which she lives under the pretext of cleaning, which caused the plaintiff psychological and health damages represented in suffocation, coughing in the throat and tightness in the chest.

The plaintiff submitted support for her claim, which includes a copy of a medical report and a copy of the request to open a complaint marked with rejection, and when the dispute was presented to the case preparation office, the two parties were contacted, and the plaintiff submitted two notes in which she insisted on the existence of videos from the surveillance camera located in front of the plaintiff’s house with audio and video proving that The defendant poured “Clorox” in front of the plaintiff’s house, which harmed the plaintiff and her young children, according to the attached medical reports.

The plaintiff asked the court to authorize her to hand over a “flash” containing the visual evidence to the court, and to oblige the defendant with an amount of 60 thousand dirhams as compensation for the health and psychological damage caused by the defendant to the plaintiff and her children, while the defendant, in turn, submitted a memorandum denying the facts attributed to her, and insisted on the absence of a corner. The mistake is on her part, requesting that the case be dismissed for lack of validity and proof. Accordingly, the supervising judge decided to refer the case to the court after completing its preparation.

The court stated that the liability claim is based on three pillars, which are the error, the damage, and the causal link between them, and that extracting the error and the causal relationship between it and the damage is objective, on the condition that it be palatable and has sufficient papers to carry it (Appeal No. 372 of 2009 Q3 Civilian Session 19 / 5/2009), and it was decided that compensation for damage requires the availability of the elements of liability in terms of error, damage, and a causal relationship, and that the compensation claimant must prove the availability of the elements of responsibility against the person claiming compensation from him, and the decision was decided that whoever claims a dispute between the apparent and the already established plaintiff was Or a defendant, he must provide evidence of what he claims, otherwise he is considered unable to provide evidence of proof of the right he claims.

She pointed out that the plaintiff’s answer to her request required the availability of the element of error on the part of the defendant and harm to the plaintiff, which was not disclosed by the case papers, especially since what the plaintiff insisted on was the request to unload the surveillance cameras to prove the incident that is the subject of the compensation request and does not fall within the jurisdiction of the civil courts, and that An examination of whether the act constitutes a crime or not, and whether or not the criminal intent of the defendant is available. The responsibility of the competent investigation authorities to receive communications, represented by the police and the Public Prosecution, which establishes with him the certainty and conscience of the court that there is no justification for the plaintiff’s requests due to the lack of the element of error as one of the elements of tort liability. And with the absence of the element of error, the rest of the elements of liability are negated, and the same must be the case with the judiciary rejecting the case and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.