A woman filed a lawsuit in the Personal Status Court in Kalba, demanding that her husband pay 132,000 dirhams, at a rate of 5,000 dirhams per month, as marital maintenance, and that he pay her 6,000 dirhams per month, as maintenance for their two children, in addition to 20,000 dirhams, once every two years, for the expenses of recruiting a maid. He paid the fees for obtaining her residency, including the medical examination, residency, and identity, while obliging him to pay her salary, amounting to 1,500 dirhams per month.

The plaintiff stated that she is a wife to the defendant according to a valid legal contract, and that she has two sons from him, but he refrained from spending on her without justification or legal justification, which is her right over him. She is demanding spousal maintenance, including food and clothing, from the date she resorted to family guidance, provided that the maintenance continues. Marital marriage until the end of the purpose of its imposition, in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Status Law, pointing out that he (the husband) is well off, his salary is not less than 30 thousand dirhams, and he has no dependents, except the plaintiff and their two sons.

She explained that the defendant refrained from spending on his two sons from her, as they were young and had no money, pointing out that they were under her control, which gave her the right to request child support, including food and clothing for them.

The defendant demanded that the case be halted until a final ruling was decided in a criminal case filed against the plaintiff, and that the case be dismissed with all its claims, due to their lack of validity.

In turn, the plaintiff demanded that the defendant’s request be rejected “because it is inappropriate and does not prejudice her right to her requests for spousal support, child support, the provision of a maid, and the payment of her salary, because the criminal case that the defendant requests to be halted until it is decided upon is decided by the court, acquitting her of the charge against her. According to a ruling issued by the Kalba Criminal Court.”

She explained, referring to the previous case between them, that she did not leave the marital home freely and willingly, but was forced to leave it because her husband beat her, and she opened a report against him at the police station.

The court responded to the defendant’s request to stop the lawsuit, commenting that “the court ignores it, as there is no justification for it, as the lawsuit is related to the financial rights of the children, and has nothing to do with marital disputes,” adding that “it is legally established, in accordance with Article 66 of the Personal Status Law, that Alimony for the wife is obligatory for her husband according to the valid contract, if she submits herself to him, even by law.” Also, “what is decided under Article 78 of the same law is that the maintenance of a young boy, who has no money, is borne by his father, until the girl marries, and the boy reaches the point where he earns like him.”

She added, “The court decided that the wife was not entitled to spousal support because she left the marital home without his permission. She acknowledged the departure and claimed that it was because he hit her.” The plaintiff’s allegations were merely sent statements, for which she did not provide evidence, so the court ignored them and decided that they were not worthy.”

The court ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay the plaintiff a filial maintenance of 3,000 dirhams per month for each of their supplies, starting from the date of the judicial claim, and that both parties bear the fees and expenses of the lawsuit equally between them, and rejected all other requests.