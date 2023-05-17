The Fujairah Federal Court rejected a lawsuit filed by an (Arab) woman demanding proof of the lineage of her son from her divorced (Gulf) after she was absent from him for 18 years (in an Arab country) and her son reached 18 years, explaining in her lawsuit that she was divorced during pregnancy, while the court gave her sufficient time to appear. She was accompanied by her son to take the procedures to establish parentage, but she did not attend.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit stating that she married the defendant and became pregnant with him on the matrimonial bed, then divorced her during the pregnancy period, which is proven by a document of attestation and proof of divorce.

She stated that the marriage contract was in 2005 and she gave birth to a son from him in the marital bed in 2006, but the defendant refuses to acknowledge him, to evade bearing responsibility for his son and his expenses, which caused her and her son severe material and moral damage as a result of the defendant’s denial.

And she attached the legal documents that support her case, explaining that it is from the personal status law that the marriage be proven by an official document and the testimony of hearing is accepted in the most correct of the Imam Malik doctrine in proving the marriage, provided that this certificate is detailed as evidence of the cutting off, and the ruling of cassation ruled that it is decided that the lineage takes care In proving it with what is not precautionary in anything else, the revival of the child, and for this reason they permitted it based on the possibilities that cannot be imagined in any way, carrying the woman’s condition to righteousness and substituting good suspicion of her in place of misconception in order to preserve her honor, revive the child and take care of his interest, just as the lineage is proven with doubt, and the decision is text or evidence. After approval, it is not possible to deny, as his statement has been presented.

The plaintiff demanded before the court to authorize the registration of the dispute, announce the disputed person against him with a regulation, and the judiciary to prove the lineage of the son to the disputed person and oblige him to extract his identification papers, and as a precaution to assign a forensic doctor to prove the lineage of the son to his father in dispute.

While the court affirmed that the plaintiff’s narration that she presented in the lawsuit sheet is characterized by incompleteness and is surrounded by thick shadows of doubt and suspicion, and the court does not rely on it and does not reassure it despite some of it being proven by official papers represented in the marriage and divorce contract, and that the fact that the son was born more than 18 years ago ( In an Arab country) and she chose his name, and communication between the two parties was interrupted throughout this period, and the plaintiff did not knock on the court’s door for a long period of time to claim the rights of the son, the most important of which is his right to the lineage of his father, and when she filed the current case, she did not appear in court with the son so that the defendant would be aware of his matter.

She added that acknowledging his paternity to the child or proceeding with procedures to establish other lineage through the court requires the presence of both parties, and although the court had given enough time to attend to no avail, as it wanted to prove the lineage of the child to his father from behind a veil and after 18 years she was satisfied with the papers she presented. Its mere sufficiency is enough to answer her request, and the plaintiff was unable to establish evidence before the judiciary in the ways specified by law to prove her claim.