The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled to reject the lawsuit for the termination of the car purchase contract and to recover the 60,000 dirhams paid by the plaintiff to the seller, after discovering hidden defects in the car, and that it was deceived and deceived, and the court confirmed that the plaintiff’s statements were sent without evidence.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he pay her 60,000 dirhams, the value of a vehicle, noting that the defendant sold her a car for 60,000 dirhams, and then discovered, after transferring ownership, the lack of security and safety means (airbags), and other malfunctions. In addition, the vehicle was exposed to an old traffic accident, and that the defendant deliberately concealed these defects, and that it was subjected to a fraud.

And the court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the request to oblige the defendant to pay an amount of 60 thousand dirhams, in fact, is a request to terminate the oral contract between the parties to the litigation, and to restore the situation to what it was before the contract, noting that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, that deception It is when one of the contracting parties deceives the other contracting party by fraudulent means, whether verbal or actual, that leads him to accept what he would not have accepted with others, and deliberate silence about a fact or circumstance is considered deception, if it is proven that the one who was deceived would not have entered into the contract if he knew of that fact or this circumstance, and evidence However, the fraud that spoils the consent must be the result of fraudulent procedures or means that would deceive the contracting party, so that it distorts his will and does not make him able to judge matters properly, and that mere lying is not sufficient for fraud unless it is clearly proven that the deceived person was not able to find out the truth. Despite this lie, if he is able to do so, fraud is not available, and it must be proven that the contract was concluded with outrageous unfairness so that those who were deceived by it can request its annulment.

The court indicated that the plaintiff’s statements were transmitted without evidence, and the court ruled that the case be dismissed as it is, and the plaintiff obliged the fees and expenses.