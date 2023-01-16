The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to reject a woman’s claim, which demanded that her neighbor pay her 60,000 dirhams in compensation for her health damage as a result of pouring a pungent-smelling disinfectant in front of her apartment, and the court confirmed that the element of error is not established in the case.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her neighbor, accusing her of pouring a disinfectant product in front of her apartment under the pretext of cleaning, which caused her psychological and health damage, and demanded that the defendant pay her 60,000 dirhams in compensation.

She confirmed the existence of videos from the surveillance camera proving that the defendant poured a substance in front of her house. She also submitted medical reports, while the defendant submitted an answer memorandum in which she denied the element of error on her part, and sought the ruling to dismiss the case.

The Court of First Instance decided to reject the case, and based the ruling on the fact that the element of error against the defendant was not established, especially since what the plaintiff insisted on requesting to empty the surveillance cameras to prove the incident that is the subject of the compensation request does not fall within the jurisdiction of the civil courts, and that examining whether the act constitutes a crime Whether or not the defendant has a criminal intent is the responsibility of the competent investigation authorities to receive communications.

This court was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she appealed it, noting that she submitted photographs proving that the appellee was the one who poured that chemical in front of her door, which caused her respiratory damage fixed in the attached medical report, and she sought the ruling to accept the appeal and oblige the neighbor to pay her 60,000 dirhams as compensation.

In the merits of the ruling, the Court of Appeal stated that the Court of First Instance dealt with the issue of the dispute in an extensive and accurate manner and subjected all the evidence and aspects of the defense with sufficient analysis, and that it was clear to it that the element of error was not established in the case, which the Court adopts in its entirety and in detail, and the photographs provided by the Appellant do not preclude it. Which proved that a person cleaned some of the common parts of the building without asserting that the appellant intended to harm the appellant or her family, which are images that cannot be discerned from the element of infringement or assault synonymous with the corner of error, which is what the appealed ruling concluded on the correctness of what must be supported, and ruled The court upheld the appealed judgment.