The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected a compensation claim filed by a woman against her neighbor, who demanded that she pay her 60,000 dirhams in compensation for depriving her of traveling with her husband and children, because of the defendant’s communication and accusation of insulting her.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against her neighbor, demanding that she pay her 60,000 dirhams in compensation for the damage she caused, noting that the defendant filed a complaint against her accusing her of insulting her, and she was acquitted according to a court ruling, and as a result of that communication, she suffered damages represented in the seizure of her passport. Her travel and deprivation of travel with her husband and children.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant submitted a memorandum in which she insisted on using her right to litigation and asked to dismiss the lawsuit, while the plaintiff, in turn, submitted a rejoinder memorandum stating that the defendant prevented her from traveling to her country to check on her sick mother and caused her financial losses represented in 20,000 dirhams as travel ticket fees. What caused her moral damage represented in heartbreak, sadness and depression, and insisted on obliging the defendant to pay her an amount of 60 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages caused by the defendant to the plaintiff and her children, and the court of first instance ruled to reject the case.

This court was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she appealed against it, noting that the ruling of the Court of First Instance was not correct when it decided to dismiss the case, confirming the bad faith of the respondent in filing the communication, which would cause serious harm to the appellant, and concluded with a request to accept the appeal in form and in The issue is obligating the respondent to pay the appellant 60 thousand dirhams in compensation.

The Court of Appeal stated that it is proven from the case papers that the Public Prosecution adopted the appellant’s complaint and referred it to the Court of First Instance, which convicted the Appellant. The aforementioned decision as long as it was not proven that she had reported the appellant in bad faith, in addition to the absence of any legal evidence proving that the communication was issued by the appellant against her against the appellant with bad intentions and with the intent to maliciously, harm and spite her, and ruled to reject it and uphold the appealed judgment and charge the appellant the fees and expenses.