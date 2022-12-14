A woman filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, asking her neighbor to pay her 60,000 dirhams, in compensation for the damage she caused as a result of pouring “Clorox” in front of her apartment under the pretext of cleaning, which caused her psychological and health damages, represented in suffocation and a cough in the throat. , and chest tightness.

The plaintiff submitted support for her claim, which includes a copy of a medical report, and a copy of the request to open a complaint marked with rejection. When the dispute was presented to the case preparation office, both parties were contacted, and the plaintiff submitted two notes in which she insisted on the existence of videos from surveillance cameras located in front of the plaintiff’s house with audio and video. , proving that the defendant poured Clorox in front of her apartment, which harmed the plaintiff and her young children, according to the attached medical reports.

The plaintiff asked the court to authorize her to hand over a “flash” containing visual evidence to the court, and to oblige her neighbor to pay 60,000 dirhams, in compensation for the health and psychological damage caused by the defendant to the plaintiff and her children, while the defendant, in turn, submitted a memorandum denying the facts attributed to her, and insisted on the absence of the error element. For her part, requesting that the case be dismissed for lack of validity and evidence, and accordingly the supervising judge decided to refer the case to the court after completing its preparation.

The court stated that it was decided that compensation for damage requires the availability of the elements of liability from error, damage and a causal relationship, and the compensation claimant must prove the availability of the elements of responsibility against the person claiming compensation from him, and the decision was decided that whoever claims a dispute that is apparent and established in the first place, whether he is a plaintiff or a defendant, He shall establish evidence for his claim, otherwise he shall be considered unable to provide proof of proof of the right he claims.

She pointed out that the plaintiff’s answer to her request required the presence of the element of error on the part of the defendant, and the harm to the plaintiff, which was not revealed in the case papers, especially since what the plaintiff insisted on requesting to unload the surveillance cameras to prove the incident that is the subject of the compensation request, does not fall within the jurisdiction of the civil courts. And that the search for whether the act constitutes a crime or not, and the existence of the criminal intent of the defendant is the responsibility of the competent investigation authorities to receive communications, represented by the police and the Public Prosecution, which establishes with him the certainty and conscience of the court that there is no justification for the plaintiff’s requests, because the element of error is not available. As one of the elements of tort liability, and with the absence of the error element, the rest of the elements of liability are negated, and the case must also be the case by dismissing the lawsuit, and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.