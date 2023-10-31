A woman filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Federal Court demanding that her ex-husband increase the legal maintenance for her children to 9,000 per month and that he pay her 5,000 dirhams on each occasion of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, after his income became 50,000 dirhams. It also demanded that the domestic worker’s wages be increased to 1,500 dirhams per month, in order to increase the living burdens and daily expenses of the children, while the court ruled to increase the children’s alimony and reject the request to increase the domestic worker’s wages.

The plaintiff stated in her lawsuit that she was the wife of the defendant and had five children with him, and she wanted to increase the monthly alimony to become 9,000 dirhams and to be paid 5,000 dirhams on each occasion of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, in addition to increasing the domestic worker’s wages to 1,500 dirhams, after four years had passed. Imposed by the previous provisions regarding legal alimony, in addition to increasing the living requirements and needs of the children.

The court permitted an increase in alimony depending on the change in circumstances, as a claim for an increase or decrease is not heard before one year has passed since the alimony was imposed except in exceptional circumstances. The increase or decrease in alimony is calculated from the date of the judicial claim, adding that it requires a change in the condition of the person charged with the alimony, which was taken as a basis for estimating the alimony, whether ease or hardship. Or change and modification, and increase and decrease due to changing circumstances, and projection due to changing reasons.

The court added that more than approximately four years have passed since the imposition of alimony and its consequences in accordance with what is established in the merits of the ruling, and the plaintiff has provided evidence to prove that the defendant’s income has increased over the time of the original imposition issued in accordance with the previous rulings, which is something that the legislator required for the judiciary to increase the alimony. The plaintiff’s agent decided that the defendant works in a government agency with a salary of more than 50 thousand dirhams, and the defendant did not appear and did not dispute this despite being legally notified.

The court considered that it has the authority to evaluate the evidence and documents in the case, and that the passage of more than approximately four years since the imposition of the maintenance that the plaintiff receives for their children, which is 6,500 dirhams as a nursery fee, has become insufficient for the children’s daily needs and their burdens of living in light of the continuous increase, and that what the plaintiff obtains from… The expenses and rights of the children under the ruling subject to the increase are not at all proportional to their living conditions in any way and have not yet reached the level of sufficient, so the court rules obliging the defendant to increase the monthly maintenance to reach 7,500 dirhams, including food and clothing equally between them. The court rejected the request to increase the domestic worker’s wages. And 5,000 dirhams for every occasion or holiday.