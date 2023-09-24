The Court of Appeal in Al Ain upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to reject a woman’s request to oblige a dentist and a hospital to compensate her for the loss of her sense of smell in the amount of five million dirhams. The court explained that no shortcomings or negligence was proven on the part of the medical staff, who performed their duty in accordance with the agreed-upon procedures.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against a hospital and a dentist, in which she demanded that they be obligated to jointly pay five million dirhams in compensatory compensation for the material, moral, and psychological damages she was exposed to, and with a 12% delay interest, in addition to fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, noting that she lost her sense of smell. She suffered from recurring nosebleeds after a septoplasty and turbinoplasty procedure that she had performed in 2016 with the first defendant, which was carried out by the second defendant, and they are responsible for the damages incurred by her, including her travel expenses for treatment outside the country.

She provided support for her claim, which included a copy of the report of the Medical Liability Committee in the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, a copy of the report of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability regarding the grievance submitted by the plaintiff, a copy of a medical report, and copies of medical reports translated into Arabic, while the person present on behalf of the first defendant submitted a response note. He requested that the case be dismissed due to the absence of the element of error and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the fees and expenses. The present on behalf of the second defendant also submitted a responsive memorandum in which he requested that the lawsuit be dismissed and not accepted for bringing it against someone without legal capacity, and that the plaintiff’s right be forfeited due to the passage of time. The court of first instance ruled to reject the lawsuit and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.

This ruling was not accepted by the appellant, so she appealed it, noting that the appealed ruling was wrong when it relied on the fact that the damages resulting from the surgical operation performed by the second appellant cut off a causal relationship between it and the error incurred by the appellant, and she did not conclude that the error was not only a result of the operation. The surgical procedure occurred from the beginning of the diagnosis, which did not make her miss the opportunity to recover.

For its part, the Court of Appeal explained that the reports of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability and the Medical Liability Committee at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health concluded that there was no medical negligence or negligence in the treatment provided to the patient (appellant) by the treating physician, and that the procedures that were taken towards the patient by the staff The hospital’s medical care was at an acceptable level.

The court stated that no shortcomings or negligence was proven on the part of the medical staff, who performed their duty in accordance with the agreed-upon procedures, and therefore the treating physician had made sincere efforts in treating the appellant consistent with established data in modern medical science, and had exerted care in order to perform the surgical operation on her. Therefore, he should not be asked about the result not being completely achieved.

The court ruled to accept the appeal in form, reject it in substance, uphold the appealed ruling, and charge the appellant the fees and expenses.