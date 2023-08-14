The Dubai Misdemeanor Court sentenced a woman to one month in prison and a fine, after she alleged to another woman that she specialized in bringing in domestic workers.

She asked her for 5,000 dirhams in return for hiring a female driver.

The accused was referred to the misdemeanor court on charges of fraudulently appropriating money belonging to others through an information technology method.

The victim was looking for a driver, and she found an account on “Instagram” for an Asian woman, with a picture of her driver’s license, and it was written at the bottom that she had previously worked in the country, and was ready to join the work for the family that wanted to do so.

The victim said that she contacted the woman, and she told her that she had an office to recruit support workers, and asked her for 5,000 dirhams to bring in the driver.

She added that she transferred the amount to the account of the accused, and waited for the completion of the contract, but she delayed it and did not return the amount to her. The court ended up proving the conviction against the accused based on her confession and the testimony of the victim. However, it decided to grant her a measure of clemency, and ruled that she be imprisoned for one month and fined 5,000 dirhams.