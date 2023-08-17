The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman must pay 350,000 dirhams to a man after she deceived him and seized 320,000 dirhams from him.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, requesting that she be obligated to return the amount of 320,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, the value of what she received from him, and oblige her to pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation for material, moral and moral damages, while obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant She deluded him that she worked for a real estate company, and that she would bring him financing to buy a villa, which prompted him to hand over the claim amount in two installments, but she delayed ending the bank’s financing procedures, and did not return the amount.

She was sentenced to two months in prison, while the defendant did not appear during the hearing of the case and her notification was found.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasoning behind its ruling that the defendant was convicted of seizing for herself the cash amounts indicated in the final and owned investigation report, and that was by using a fraudulent method that would deceive the victim and force him to surrender, by luring him to a real estate office and deluding him with her ability to sell a villa to him, and supported Her words lie by enabling him to examine her.

She reinforced that act by drafting an initial sale contract, despite her knowledge that she had no right to dispose of them by selling and contracting with them.

In this way, she was able to seize the victim’s money.

The court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing his case, and the penal judgment has separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

The court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 350 thousand dirhams, and obliging her to pay fees and expenses.