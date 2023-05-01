Labor Day began with tragic news. A Moroccan seasonal worker lost her life and another 25 suffered various injuries when, early in the morning, the bus that was taking them to the greenhouses where they work overturned in the Huelva municipality of Almonte.

The accident occurred shortly before half past six in the morning, when the vehicle that was transporting them overturned after colliding with a roundabout, at kilometer 16 of the A-484 highway, the road that connects the A-49 with Almonte. . As a result of the overturning, a Moroccan worker died, seven more were evacuated to hospitals in Huelva and Seville with very serious injuries and another 18 suffered minor injuries, according to the 112 Andalusia Emergency service. Agents of the Civil Guard investigate the specific circumstances in which the accident occurred.

The injured bus was transporting 34 field workers from Rociana, a town in Huelva located about 10 kilometers from Almonte, where they temporarily resided, to some strawberry greenhouses very close to the village of El Rocío. All of them, like approximately 15,000 other compatriots, had moved from Morocco to Huelva in recent weeks to work during the intensive red berry crop season, the economic engine of the region.

The health services of 061 and the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) have acted in the accident together with members of the Local Police, the Service Operations Center (COS) of the Civil Traffic Guard, the Provincial Consortium of Huelva Firefighters and the Highway Maintenance service.