The Sharjah Court of Appeals sentenced seven defendants, including a woman, to one year in prison and deportation, on charges of stealing four heavy vehicles, and forging official papers of their property, for the purpose of selling them.

The details of the case refer to a report from the Sharjah Police stating that four heavy vehicles were stolen from a heavy vehicle rental company. The necessary legal measures were taken, and seven (Arab) suspects were arrested, including a woman, and the Public Prosecution referred them to the Criminal Court.

Before the court, the accused admitted that she cooperated with the accused in theft and forgery, explaining that she went with the second accused to a heavy vehicle rental company, and claimed that she needed to rent four heavy vehicles, to transport building materials from Fujairah to Dubai.

The accused stated that she cooperated with the four defendants in transporting the trucks to Sharjah, after forging their ownership papers, and selling them to the sixth and seventh defendants.

For his part, the client of the sixth and seventh defendants, lawyer and legal advisor, Saud Muhammad, demanded the innocence of his clients, because they did not know that the vehicles were stolen, and the ownership papers were forged, and that they paid the five defendants 300,000 dirhams, half of the agreed amount, which is 600,000 dirhams, the value of the four vehicles This confirms that they did not know in advance that the vehicles in their possession were stolen.

He pointed out that the victim’s heavy vehicle rental company, from which the vehicles were stolen, waived its right in the case.

In addition, the Sharjah Court of First Instance sentenced each of the seven defendants to two years in prison, with deportation outside the country after serving their sentence, after they were convicted of stealing four heavy vehicles and forging official documents. The Sharjah Appeal Court reduced the sentence from two years to one year in prison. With deportation outside the country after serving the sentence.



