The Sun: a woman complained of infection from her lover’s beard

user TikTok named Hanna (@h.paigeee) spoke about how she contracted an infection from her lover’s beard, and urged men to wash their faces more often. About it informs The Sun.

A 20-year-old woman complained that once the skin on her chin became very inflamed after contact with her boyfriend’s beard. At first, she explained her appearance to others by crashing into a wall and injuring her chin, but later decided to talk about the infection in order to draw attention to the problem. “Men, wash your face, please,” said a TikTok user.

Hanna explained that she has very sensitive skin. The lover’s bristles damaged the epidermis, and bacteria from the beard hair got into the wounds. “It just looks like irritation, but it does not heal,” the woman complained. She ended up taking antibiotics for five days to clear the infection.

In the comments, the subscribers of the woman shared similar cases. “I have never had such an acute reaction, but I almost refused to communicate with men,” wrote one of them. “I told everyone that I hurt my chin on the carpet,” said another. “I often had this with my ex-boyfriend, that’s why he became an ex,” said another subscriber.

