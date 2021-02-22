The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated a woman to pay 15 traffic violations that she committed with a car registered in the name of “her ex-husband”, and that he provided to her after their separation.

The details of the case are due to a man filing a lawsuit, in which he demanded that his ex-wife be obligated to pay an amount of 7290 dirhams with the legal interest at 9% from the date of the claim until full payment, indicating that the defendant was his wife, and the divorce took place, and he provided her with a car based on a court ruling, However, it committed violations of the claimed value, and he was forced to pay the violations due to the fact that the car was registered in his name, while the defendant did not refund the value of the violations.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that it is proven in the papers that the defendant committed 15 traffic violations, valued at 3425 dirhams, and that it is responsible for these violations, as the car is under her possession.





