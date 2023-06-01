A (European) woman seized a car that she obtained from a car rental company under a contract between them, then resorted to removing the tracking device from the car, after she delayed returning it or paying the value of the period during which she rented it, and declared before the court that she was not guilty and that a friend of hers was the one who implicated in this crime.

The accused was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which charged her with embezzlement and referred her to the Misdemeanor Court, which fined her 5,000 dirhams, in addition to the value of the car 32,000 dirhams.

According to the facts of the case, as established in the court’s certainty and reassured by its conscience, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, the defendant received a “Hyundai Elantra” vehicle from a car rental company in Dubai under a contract for use and return at the end of the rental period, but she seized it for herself. She did not return it to the company on time.

The owner and director of the company said in the police report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the accused contacted him via the “WhatsApp” application and requested a vehicle for rent, and he specified with her the type of car and the duration of the lease, and it was agreed that the contract be monthly and renewed periodically, and he delivered the car himself to her at her residence. I signed the rental contract in front of him, and handed him 2,500 dirhams for the first month, then I committed myself to it during the second month and paid the required amount.

He added that he contacted her on time to inform her of the need to pay the third month’s rent, but she procrastinated and told him that this is the period of New Year’s celebrations, and she could not pay, pointing out that he called her later on her phone, and her mother replied and told him that her daughter was sick and confined to the hospital.

He indicated that he called her more than once and wrote to her via “WhatsApp”, but she was constantly delaying in paying the required amount, or returning the vehicle to the office, then she stopped responding and the connection between them was cut off.

The victim continued that he tried to reach the vehicle via the navigational tracking system (GPS), and it turned out that the last place the car was in was the Saja’a Industrial Area in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in contact with the company providing the navigational tracking system, it replied that someone had removed the tracking device from the vehicle. whose value is estimated at 32 thousand dirhams, and then a complaint was opened against her.

By asking the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations about the accusation attributed to her, she denied committing the crime, stating that she rented the vehicle for a period of six months and returned it to the office on the specified date. She also appeared before the court in person, and stated that she had nothing to do with the whole matter, and that a friend of hers was staying with her In housing is implicated in this crime.

After examining the case by the court, it confirmed that the elements of the crime of embezzlement against the accused were proven, and it ruled that she be convicted and fined 5,000 dirhams, in addition to the value of the car 32 thousand dirhams.

The accused delayed paying the required amount or returning the vehicle to the office.