The Al Dhafra Court of Appeal amended a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a woman to pay her husband 50,000 dirhams in compensation for preventing him from traveling because she accused him of not paying alimony for 10 years, despite transferring alimony to her on a monthly basis in her bank account.

The court indicated that the appellant did not take the initiative to settle his accounts with the court and prove the expenses he had paid, which contributed to the issuance of those decisions affected by them, and decided to reduce the amount of compensation to 15 thousand dirhams.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he demanded that she pay him 100,000 dirhams in compensation for the damage he suffered, while obligating her to legal interest at 12% annually, in addition to obliging her to fees and expenses and 5,000 dirhams as attorney fees.

He said that the defendant has been divorced since 2012 according to the final divorce ruling issued, and he ruled obligating him to pay alimony and its contents at a value of 12 thousand dirhams per month, indicating that from the date of the ruling he committed to paying all due expenses monthly and on their due dates through direct bank transfer to the defendant’s account until The total sums delivered to the defendant over 10 years amounted to one million and 471 thousand dirhams, however, in bad faith and despite receiving her monthly alimony regularly and without interruption, she applied to prevent him from traveling on the pretext that he was refusing to pay the alimony owed contrary to reality, plotting against him to disrupt his interests and harm him out of spite. And jealousy, and the issuance of the travel ban was rejected due to the lack of justification for it, and the lack of fear of the debtor’s escape.

He added that the defendant submitted a request for seizure and habeas corpus claiming that he had refused to pay the alimony, which led the court to believe the validity of her claim when the execution accountant filed an accounting report that showed that he had an amount of one million and 391 thousand dirhams in his debt, according to his account that he had not paid any amount since the issuance of the alimony ruling, as a result of fraud. From the defendant, because all expenses over the 10 years were transferred directly to her bank account, so they did not appear in the court’s accounts, and the defendant concealed that fact until she introduced fraud to the court to make her believe in the validity of her claim, which resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant against him and he was suspended from travel at the border crossing.

The Court of First Instance objectively decided to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 50,000 dirhams and the delayed interest on the adjudged amount at 5% annually from the date this judiciary becomes final until full payment, provided that it does not exceed the principal amount adjudged, and to oblige the defendant to pay the expenses equally.

The defendant did not accept the ruling and appealed it, claiming against the appealed ruling the lack of reasoning and corruption in the reasoning, because it contradicted the report of the Execution Department, in which it was stated that there is a stalker on the appellant 14 thousand and 167 dirhams, and that she has the right to issue an arrest warrant as long as it is proven that he is stalked more. From 10 thousand dirhams, and the appealed decision, when the appellant was considered arbitrary in using her right, was invalid inference, because the appellant only submitted requests for compulsory execution, and that the execution judge was the one who responded and issued the arrest warrants, which means the legality of the procedure, as established by the administration’s report Execution is the presence of a stalker, and after that it is equal to the stalker to be a small amount or a large amount, and that she did not intend to harm the appellant, nor did she deceive the court, as the appellee said.

For its part, the Court of Appeal made it clear that the appellant did not present a new defense that requires a response to it with more than what was decided by the Court of First Instance in the records of the decision in which it decided in the litigation presented in its hands. In him, he has to initiate the settlement of his accounts with the court and prove the expenses he has paid according to the executive document of the ruling executed with it, in order to clear his liability before the courts from the alimony debt against which the claim for its implementation is instituted, with what the court concludes from the context of the incident that the error also occurred on the part of the plaintiff by his laxity in liquidating His account is his contribution to the issuance of those decisions affected by it.

The court indicated that, given the circumstances and circumstances surrounding the incident and considering that the damages are limited to the moral aspect only, the estimate of compensation for that in what this court deems is only 50 thousand dirhams, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form and in the matter by amending the appealed decision by making the amount of compensation 15 thousand dirhams. instead of 50 thousand dirhams, and obligated the appellant to pay the appropriate expenses and charged the appellant with the rest of them.