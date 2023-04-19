An (Asian) woman betrayed her friend of the same nationality, took advantage of their residence and seized her friend’s savings, about $70,000, which she brought to invest in the country by establishing a tourism company.

The police managed to arrest the accused and refer her to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred her to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that she be imprisoned for three months, fined the stolen amount, and deported from the country.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused, “L.A,” took advantage of the victim’s residence with her in an apartment in Dubai, and planned to steal it after she learned that she had a large amount of money in her personal bag, and took advantage of her absence in the room, stole the amount, and fled.

When asked by the victim in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she stated that she had a friendship with the accused and that she came to the state about two weeks before the incident, accompanied by her friend, pointing out that she planned to establish a tourism company, and brought with her an amount of 70 thousand dollars, and took the initiative to rent an apartment in the International City area, She lived with the accused.

The victim said that she took the accused’s passport to obtain her residency visa, and kept it with the amount of money inside her travel bag in her bedroom, and then began to take the necessary procedures to obtain the trade license.

And one day she went out with a number of her friends to eat lunch, including the accused, then a call came to the latter, so she left the restaurant to talk on the phone and did not return again, so I called her to inquire about the reason for her not returning, and she replied that she did not want to stay in the country and intended to leave, so the victim told her She must have her passport, but she was shocked when the latter informed her that she had taken it from the travel bag in her bedroom where she kept the money, and her suspicions arose about her.

And she added that she immediately went to her residence to confirm the existence of the amount, and discovered its disappearance, so she called her several times, but she answered and told her that she would not return to her residence and would leave the country, so she resorted to informing the police.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution about the charge attributed to her, she decided that she took her passport only from the bag that was in the room, without asking her friend’s permission, because she had asked her in advance to return the passport to her, but she refused, indicating that she decided to take it herself because her promises to work were false.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court stated that what is proven from the papers is that the accused took advantage of her cohabitation with the victim, knowing that she possessed a large sum of money, and took advantage of her absence in her room, and managed to open her bag and steal $70,000 from her, then she fled, and then she was imprisoned for three months and fined the amount. stolen and removed from the country.