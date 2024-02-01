In India, a medical student spied on a naked woman in the bathroom of his home and got caught. About it reports News9Live.

The victim, 36-year-old Ibrahim, rented a house from him in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She noticed a strange object in the bathroom and gave it to her husband. The couple concluded that it was a hidden camera and contacted the police.

Ibrahim was arrested. According to police, he used a hidden camera to film the woman as she showered.

Earlier it was reported that in India, a man secretly filmed naked girls in a hostel. He installed a hidden camera in the bathroom, attaching it to a pipe.