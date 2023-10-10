The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family, Civil and Administrative Suits upheld a ruling by a court of first instance, which obligated a woman to pay her ex-husband 70,000 dirhams the remainder of the price of a car he sold to her during the marriage, but she refused to pay.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, demanding that she be obliged to pay 70,000 dirhams and the legal interest at 12%, as well as fees and expenses, noting that according to a vehicle financing and purchase agreement, he sold the defendant a 2020 model car for 110,000 dirhams, with monthly installments of 5,000 dirhams. She paid 40,000 dirhams, and 70,000 dirhams remain in her debt, and the car was delivered to the defendant on the date of signing the sales contract, but she delayed when asked to pay the amount.

The plaintiff submitted a document for his claim that included a vehicle financing and purchase agreement, a warning notice, an assignment to arbitration, a certificate of tight registration, and ownership of the vehicle, while the defendant submitted a responsive memorandum in which she argued that the lawsuit was not accepted for filing it prematurely, and the court of first instance ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 70 thousand. Dirhams of the rest of the car’s value, and fees and expenses.

The defendant was not satisfied with the ruling and appealed it, and demanded that the appealed ruling be annulled and the court reject the case because the court of first instance paid attention to what she raised regarding the drafting of the intercourse contract during the period of her marriage to the appellant, as the latter understood her at the time that the contract was to preserve his rights only, and to present it to the official authorities, and she had the right to pay as she wished, in addition to The ruling’s omission of what was stated in that contract regarding her right to postpone the payment of five successive installments, which brought with it the claim prematurely, in addition to being unfair to her rights considering her inability to dispose of the car, and it is still registered in the name of the appellant.

For its part, the Court of Appeal explained, in the merits of its ruling, that what is proven from the case papers is that the appellant against him demands the appellant for the installments owed to him for the sale of the car that is the subject of their agreement, after she failed to pay those installments in the manner in which the terms of that agreement were organized, and which she did not provide anything to refute or deny. It contradicts it, noting that the clause allowing the postponement of the payment of five successive installments stipulated in the contract requires the buyer to notify the seller of the postponement 30 days before the date of payment of the installment, and the papers were empty of evidence indicating that she had notified him of the postponement of any of the installments according to the above.

The court explained that the appellant refrained from giving or presenting a justification for not paying the remaining amount she owed from the price of that car, and it was agreed upon in their contract that the appellee, the “seller,” was obligated to transfer the ownership and issue a release of liability for her to complete the payment of those installments. The court ruled to accept the appeal in form and reject it in substance, and to uphold the appealed ruling and obligated it. Resumed expenses.