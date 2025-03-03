Being able to travel around the world is the dream of thousands of people, But doing so from the comfort of the house would not seem possible. Or at least, it was until Debra Kilgore had an idea, buying a house aboard a cruise.

The 63 -year -old woman, It has been made with a luxury home on the residential cruise MV Narrative, So you can now travel with your pet. The woman, after having spent a very hard life, as she has told, now she wants to take advantage of her old age to live to the fullest.

“I will live around the world,” said the woman to Daily Telegrah. So, Debra has become one of the owners of the 530 apartments offered by the ship. Without specifying the measures of your own home, the truth is that the cruise has homes ranging from 22 to 183 Square meters.

In addition, beyond the house itself, each of the residents have all kinds of luxuries, From medical care to restaurants, activities of all kinds and a well -being center. Although all these expenses are not within the price of the house, but must pay special rates monthly.

However, the price is not available to all pockets. The smallest houses are valued at one million dollars and the largest exceed eight million dollars. However, in return, they can visit from the Mediterranean countries, through the South Pacific or the Galapago Islands.

Thus, despite prices, the truth is that Kilgore is very happy with his investment. “What attracts me most is the experience of being in constant movement. The ocean is my home”he pointed out. That is why there will be no problems living in the high seas, because the cruise itself promises maximum protection.