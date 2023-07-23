The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman must pay a car dealer an amount of 70,000 dirhams remaining from the price of a car he sold her, and she refused to pay.

In the details, a car dealer filed a lawsuit against a woman, at the end of which he demanded that she be obligated to pay 70,000 dirhams and the legal interest at 12%, as well as obligate her to fees and expenses, indicating that under the vehicle financing and purchase agreement he sold the defendant a 2020 model car for an amount of 110 thousand dirhams in monthly installments of 5000 dirhams, and she paid an amount of 40 thousand dirhams and an amount of 70 thousand dirhams remains in her debt, and the car was handed over to the defendant. On the date of signing the sale contract, and upon her request to pay the amount, she delayed, and he submitted a support for his claim, a vehicle financing and purchase agreement, a warning notice, an arbitration assignment, an arbitrator’s registration certificate, and the ownership of the vehicle, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which she argued that the lawsuit was not accepted to file it prematurely.

For its part, the court rejected, in the reasoning behind its ruling, the defendant’s plea for not accepting the case to file it prematurely, noting that it is proven that the vehicle financing and purchase agreement concluded between the parties to the litigation took place in June 2021 and that the date of registration of the case is in June 2023, and therefore the plaintiff is entitled to the full remaining amount, and the payment becomes unsupported by reality and law, with which it must be rejected.

The court indicated that the request to oblige the defendant to pay the amount of 70,000 dirhams is, in fact, a request for the validity and enforcement of a vehicle sale contract, and the sale contract has fulfilled all its legal pillars, and therefore once the contract is concluded, its effects are generated by the parties’ commitment to implement what was stated in the contract and to take all necessary measures, and the defendant has to fulfill the plaintiff’s monthly obligations that must be paid with the remainder of the car’s value of 70,000 dirhams, pointing out that it was extracted from the answer memorandum submitted by the defendant not to Hating the claimed amount, the court ruled the validity and enforceability of the vehicle financing and purchase agreement concluded between the plaintiff and the defendant, obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 70,000 dirhams, the remaining value of the car, and obligating it to pay fees and expenses.