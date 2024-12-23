A woman was burned alive today in a New York subway car in an intentional attack, as reported by the New York police, who on Sunday afternoon arrested a person in connection with the events.

According to the television network ABC7the detaineeon which there are still no specific chargesis a 33-year-old citizen of Guatemala who had been residing in the United States for “several years”, but his identity is currently unknown. He was detained at another metro station in the city.

The identity of the victim is also not known, but in his case because His body was “completely burned” and its recognition was impossible.

The Police assured that the woman died due to arson, when her attacker he lit his clothes with a lighter; A video that appeared in several media shows the killer watching as the flames spread across the victim’s body.

“It is one of the most depraved crimes that a person can commit,” said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who gave the details of the fatal attack.

“As the train entered the station (in Coney Island, south of the city), the suspect walked calmly toward the victim, who was sitting at the back of a car, and used what we believe it was a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which was engulfed (in flames) in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference.

If the authorship of the detained Guatemalan is confirmed, the crime occurs at a time of tension over the immigration issue, after the president-elect, Donald Trump, associated undocumented immigrants with the increase in crime in the last election campaign. the country, without providing evidence to prove it.