The Dubai Criminal Court ruled the conviction of an Arab woman, who seized the car of her husband’s friend’s wife, after she borrowed it from him, on the pretext that her car was broken, and she wanted to use it until the owner of the car returned from travel, but he was surprised that she refused to return it, and even committed violations of about 8,000 dirhams.

By asking the husband’s friend in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he stated that he knew the accused’s husband, and offered her to carry out some work for him related to her job, and gave him in exchange for the work she did, and that she called him one day, asked him for his residence location, attended, and asked him to borrow his wife’s car for a period Two days, given that the latter was traveling outside the country, so he handed her the car in the presence of his wife’s sister’s daughter.

The husband’s friend said that he called her two days later, and asked her to return the car as agreed between them, but he was surprised by her informing him that she would not return it.

While his wife, the victim, stated in the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she was traveling to her home country, and after her return, she asked her husband about her car, and he told her that he had given it to the accused on loan, but she refused to return it, and kept it for the duration of this period.

The evidence witness in the incident, the victim’s niece, stated that she resides in the same building in which her aunt and husband reside, and was present when the accused appeared, before whom she decided that her car had a malfunction, and asked for the car to be used on loan, and then return it.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she denied what was attributed to her, indicating that the complainant is a friend of her husband, while she has a superficial relationship with his wife, and that she received the car from him in exchange for work she had done for him, and he did not pay what was required of him.

She indicated that he informed her that the car belonged to his own company, then she learned that it belonged to his wife, and she did not receive its ownership from him, and she did not have papers or documents stating that the complainant handed her the car in exchange for sums owed by him in her favor, and that she did not mind returning the vehicle in front of her residence in the emirate other.

After examining the case, the court concluded that it was proven in the papers that the accused embezzled the victim’s car, which was handed over to her as a power of attorney, and was satisfied with the confession of the accused, and the testimony of the two victims, and ruled that she be convicted and fined an amount of 5,000 dirhams.