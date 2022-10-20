The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the General Command of Sharjah Police managed to arrest a woman who blackmailed a person on a road with a new trick, after the spread of an audio clip of the person who was blackmailed, the day before yesterday, through a social media channel, explaining the process of extortion and fraud. to which it is exposed.

Immediately, a security team of criminal investigation and investigation men was formed in the Sharjah Police to search and determine the identity of the two parties. .

The General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed the readiness of its elements to confront and limit any negative behaviors or practices that may harm the community and threaten its security, noting that the quality of security life for the UAE community is one of its most important priorities.

It called on individuals to resort to the competent authorities, to immediately report any incident that may occur, and not to publish it on social media channels, which has a negative impact on the security of society, and holds the publisher legally responsible.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, said: “We monitored the spread of an audio recording on social media, and I received messages about it, then we identified the person who published it and summoned him to hear the details from him, and within a short period the blackmailed woman was arrested, and she confessed in detail to everything. It happened, and it was referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigations,” stressing that what the woman did is an individual act that cannot be generalized.

Al-Shamsi explained, through the “Bee Line” program, the details of what happened, as a person saw a woman on the road looking for someone to take her delivery, so he stood for her and rode with him, then blackmailed him with “either he pays her a sum of money or she will file a report in which he is trying to infringe upon her,” stressing that The efforts of the investigation results were quickly reached and seized.

Al Shamsi added: “We have a great ability to verify the claim of any person, and this reflects the ability of the investigation team to search, investigate and infer, and then refer it to the judiciary,” pointing out that police coverage is present in all cities and regions of the emirate.

He continued, “We were hoping that the person who recorded the conversation would resort to the police instead of publishing it on social media,” calling on the public to resort to the relevant authorities when exposed to any threat or attempted blackmail.