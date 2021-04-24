Does the name Faten Naha sound familiar to you? Neither do Syrians, but this lawyer from Quneitra, in the south of the country, has made headlines because she is the first woman to run as a candidate in the presidential elections that Syria will hold on May 26. “Syria is a democratic country in which women can run for office, anyone who meets the conditions specified in the constitution can run,” Naha told the Russian channel Russia Today (RT) the day she made her intention to contest public. the presidency to the almighty Bashar el-Assad, in office since the death of his father, Hafez, in 2000.

Born in 1971 and graduated in Law from the University of Damascus, these are the only data that have transpired about this woman who must now obtain the support of at least 35 deputies for her candidacy to prosper. Seven years after his last re-election, Asad will once again comply with the process of elections to remain in power until 2028. The only question raised by the elections is knowing how close the president will be to obtaining one hundred percent of the votes and the names of the other two candidates who will take part in the process. In the previous ones, he won 88.7% of the vote and his opponents at the polls were Hassan Al-Nuri and Naher Al-Hajjar.

“There is no great expectation because we all know who will be the winner and that nothing will change after their victory. Today people are concerned about eating every day, nothing else, “confesses a journalist consulted in Damascus who asks to remain anonymous. He confesses that he had never heard of Faten Naha and is surprised when he is asked questions about her when everything is decided in these elections.

Until now, the woman who has held the highest position in the Syrian regime had been Hadia Abbas, an agricultural engineer by training who held the presidency of the People’s Assembly between 2016 and 2017. In the current government there are also two ministers in charge of the portfolios of Social Affairs and Work and Development. But there is another woman whose position does not depend on elections and has enormous weight in the day-to-day life of the country due to her direct work with the president. Bouthaina Shaaban is Assad’s political and media adviser, she is considered the foreign face of the regime, as was proven in the Geneva negotiating process and is reflected in her interventions in the mainstream media such as CNN or the BBC.

No option for exiles



Syrian electoral law determines that every candidate must be supported by at least 35 deputies, have lived in Syria for the last ten years, cannot have dual citizenship and, if married, their spouse must be Syrian. Measures that limit the possibilities of any of the possible candidates of the political opposition in exile backed by the West who had the slightest intention of presenting themselves.

After a decade of conflict, half of the country has been devastated and after the end of the major military operations, the Syrians are facing a deep economic crisis and an international blockade that suffocates them. The war leaves 5.6 million refugees and 6.5 million internally displaced, making this conflict the largest displacement crisis since World War II. The dead and missing? Impossible to have a count, but from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) they speak of 380,000.