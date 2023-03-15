The Fujairah Court of First Instance is considering the case of an (Arab) woman who demands her ex-husband (a Gulf citizen) to prove the lineage of the son, obtain a birth certificate, an identity card and a passport for him, and assign a forensic doctor to prove the lineage of the son to his father, 17 years after her divorce.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit stating that she married the defendant and he consummated the marriage with her according to a legal contract, and she became pregnant from him on the matrimonial bed, then he divorced her while she was pregnant, which is proven by a document of attestation and proof of divorce.

She stated that what is proven to the justice of the court was the completion of the marriage contract in 2005 in accordance with the provisions of Sharia and the law, and she gave birth to a son from him in the marital bed in 2006, but the defendant refuses to acknowledge him, despite the establishment of the correct marital relationship and the establishment of the bed without justification or legitimate reason, to evade – only – Whoever bears responsibility for his son, his expenses and expenses, which caused her and her son severe material and moral harm as a result of the defendant’s denial.

The legal arguments that support her case, represented in Article No. (89) of Federal Law No. (28) of 2005 regarding personal status, were attached, provided that “paternity is established by marriage, by confession, by evidence, or by scientific methods if the marriage is established,” as Article (90/1) states. However, the child is conceived if the minimum period of pregnancy has passed since the valid marriage contract, and it has not been established that the spouses cannot meet.

And she stated that it is from the Personal Status Law that the marriage be proven by an official document and the testimony of hearing is accepted in the most correct of the Imam Malik doctrine in proving the marriage, provided that this certificate is detailed as evidence of the cutting, and the Dubai cassation ruling ruled that it is decided that the lineage takes precaution in proving it with what is not precaution in Other than it is the revival of the child, and this is why it is permissible based on the possibilities that cannot be imagined in any way, carrying the condition of the woman to righteousness and substituting good opinion of her in place of misconception in order to preserve her honor, revive the child, and take care of his interest, just as the lineage is proven with doubt, and the decision is text or evidence, and after approval, it cannot be denied. He also made his statement.

The plaintiff demanded before the court to authorize the registration of the dispute, announce the disputed person against him with a regulation, and the judiciary to prove the lineage of the son to the disputed person and oblige him to extract his identification papers, and as a precaution to assign a forensic doctor to prove the lineage of the son to his father in dispute.