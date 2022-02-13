Al-Ain Court of First Instance obligated a maid to pay her maid 2574 dirhams, the value of international calls she made from the home phone without the plaintiff’s knowledge, and the court rejected the request for compensation.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her maid, asking for her to pay 3000 dirhams, compensation for the damage in the amount of 5000 dirhams, and obligating her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the maid was working for her, and during her period of work she made international calls from the home phone, without her knowledge, and arranged She was paid 3000 dirhams for the value of these communications, and ran away without paying the value of the communications, and presented a copy of the receipts issued by the communications company.

The plaintiff’s lawyer requested that the maid be obligated to return 3000 dirhams for the value of the international calls she made, and 5000 dirhams in compensation for psychological, moral, material and physical damages, as a result of the maid’s betrayal of the trust and trust entrusted to her, in addition to compensation in the amount of 2000 dirhams, the value of the kitchen utensils she destroyed before her escape .

The plaintiff took the complementary oath, at the request of the court, confirming that the defendant had used her phone, without her knowledge and consent, to contact another country, and that her account was occupied by her in an amount of 2574 dirhams, the value of these communications, and that she had not paid them to date. .

In the ruling’s merits, the court stated that it was confirmed from examining the papers, and from the attached invoices, that international calls were issued from the plaintiff’s home phone, amounting to 2574 dirhams, the value of these calls.

The court indicated that the plaintiff did not provide evidence and documents indicating that the maid had caused her the damages claimed, and that she had not submitted any documents indicating that the defendant had committed any losses to the plaintiff, and her statements in this regard were purely sent and without evidence. Hence, her request came without a valid basis from reality and law, and the court must reject the case, and the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 2574 dirhams, and expenses, and rejected the other requests.



