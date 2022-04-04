The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected a compensation claim filed by a woman against her ex-husband, in which she demanded compensation for material and moral damages she sustained as a result of the false complaint he had submitted against her.

The court affirmed that resorting to the judiciary to defend the right protected by law is one of the legitimate public rights.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, demanding that he pay her an amount of 51 thousand dirhams, as material and moral compensation, with obligating him to pay fees and expenses, and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant was her husband, and after her divorce from him, he opened a criminal complaint against her and it was referred to him. For the criminal trial, and the court ruled her innocence, and the malicious communication resulted in material and moral damages to her, which prompted her to file her current case, and attached copies of court rulings, and copies of other documents, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum demanding the rejection of the case.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is legally established that the right to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by law is among the legitimate public rights that are established for all, and that it does not entail accountability for compensation, unless it is proven that the person who exercised this right has deviated from what was established for him and used it malicious use in order to harm his opponent without the interest he seeks from him.

She pointed out that compensation for damage requires the availability of the elements of responsibility such as error, damage and a causal relationship, and that the main pillar of the crime of false notification is intentional lying in the notification, which requires that the informant be well-informed with certainty that does not allow him to doubt the fact that he was informed that it is false. And that the sum against him was acquitted.

She added that the case papers were devoid of evidence that the defendant had lied in the criminal complaint submitted against the plaintiff, and that the criminal court did not base its verdict of acquittal on the basis of the false amount, but on the basis of its doubts about the validity of the accusation against the plaintiff, and the criminal court did not conclude the defendant’s mistake when submitting the communication What with him the case was filed without a document, and the court ruled to reject the case, and obligated the plaintiff to expenses and fees.



