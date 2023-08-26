A Gulf woman filed a lawsuit before the Federal Personal Status Court in Sharjah, requesting that she be divorced due to her husband’s harm, because of her abandonment and failure to support her and their son.

For his part, the husband stated in his response before the court that he had already divorced his wife, but he was surprised by her requesting a divorce for harm, and he did not return her to his wife, and asked for proof of his difficult financial condition, and taking into account them in determining expenses and dues, stressing his commitment to spending on his wife and child since she left the marital home of her own will. .

In detail, a Gulf wife filed a lawsuit before the Federal Personal Status Court in the Emirate of Sharjah, requesting that she be divorced for harm, and that the divorced woman be required to provide marital alimony of 8,000 dirhams per month, and alimony for the child of 10,000 dirhams per month, including food, drink and clothing from the date of maturity until it falls legally, and the provision of prepared housing. Furnished with a total value of 60,000 dirhams annually, and furniture of 80,000 dirhams, to be paid every three years, with payment of all bills, including electricity, water, sanitation and internet, at a value of 3,000 dirhams per month, and until this is provided, an amount of 15,000 dirhams will be paid to her per month, in addition to alimony Three months at a value of 24,000 dirhams, a sum of money for pleasure at 96,000 dirhams annually, in compensation for the material and psychological damages incurred, a dowry delay of 30,000 dirhams, a maid for a monthly fee of 4,000 dirhams, a driver and a car for a fee of 8,000 dirhams per month, in addition to 2,000 dirhams for custody. .

For her part, the representative of the defendant, the legal advisor, Nour Al-Saqqa Amini, said, during an answer note, that the plaintiff left the marital home due to marital differences, and after six days the defendant divorced her, and told her brother about that, and was later surprised that she had filed a lawsuit requesting a divorce for damage, and then proved Divorce before the court.

Amini stated that the defendant does not mind assigning custody of the child to his mother, with a residence that he prepared for his son in the emirate in which the incubator resides, noting that he did not stop spending on the child, since the mother left the marital home, and he was transferring an amount of 3,500 dirhams per month to them, demanding Taking into account his financial circumstances in determining alimony.

The defendant indicated that the plaintiff does not deserve alimony after leaving the marital home of her own will, pointing out that he has heavy obligations to the banks, and offered to provide custody housing for his son, indicating that he will furnish it, and is ready to pay the maid’s wages, and the back of the dowry, but refuses to provide a driver, Because the child does not need it at this age.

After a succession of responses by the two parties, the court ruled in its presence that it did not have jurisdiction to consider the husband’s request to return the loan, and it also ruled that their divorce be certified as irrevocable, after which they only retract with a new contract.

Regarding the rights based on divorce, the plaintiff was sentenced to a specific alimony in the amount of 9000 dirhams for the entire period, a specified pleasure in the amount of 20 thousand dirhams, a delayed dowry of 30 thousand dirhams, and the assignment of custody to the mother while granting her a custody fee of 500 dirhams per month, and a monthly alimony for the young 3000 dirhams, And the provision of custody housing in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams annually, including water, electricity and gas fees, and the amount of 20 thousand dirhams in exchange for furniture, and the provision of a maid and the payment of her wages in continuation of the situation in which they were before the divorce, and other requests were rejected.

For their part, the two parties appealed the ruling to the Court of Appeal, which upheld the initial ruling.

• The court ruled that the maintenance of the waiting period is set at 9000 dirhams.